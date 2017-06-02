× Former Chambersburg OB/GYN jailed 30-95 years for sex crimes

A former Chambersburg-area OB/GYN was sentenced to 30-95 years in state prison Friday after being convicted of drugging two women and a teen-aged girl, sexually assaulting two of the victims.

Sohael Raschid, 60, was sentenced after prosecutors presented evidence and testimony for more than three hours. The prosecutor was arguing for the highest possible sentence.

Raschid still has two cases pending in criminal court. Those cases have not yet gone to trial.