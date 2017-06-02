Former Penn State administrators get jail time in Sandusky scandal
HARRISBURG, Pa–Former Penn State President Graham Spanier and two other former administrators were sentenced Friday in Dauphin County court for failing to report allegations about Jerry Sandusky to authorities in a child sex case.
Spanier, 68, was sentenced to 4-to-12 months in prison. He was convicted on child endangerment charges at a jury trial in March.
Former athletic director Tim Curley, 63, was sentenced to 7-to-23 months in prison and former vice president Gary Schultz, 67, was sentenced to 6-to-23 months.
Curley and Schultz each plead guilty to child endangerment.
Prosecutors say the men failed to report an allegation about Sandusky sexually abusing a boy in a football team shower in 2001.
