Former Penn State administrators get jail time in Sandusky scandal

HARRISBURG, Pa–Former Penn State President Graham Spanier and two other former administrators were sentenced Friday in Dauphin County court for failing to report allegations about Jerry Sandusky to authorities in a child sex case.

Spanier, 68, was sentenced to 4-to-12 months in prison. He was convicted on child endangerment charges at a jury trial in March.

Former athletic director Tim Curley, 63, was sentenced to 7-to-23 months in prison and former vice president Gary Schultz, 67, was sentenced to 6-to-23 months.

Curley and Schultz each plead guilty to child endangerment.

Prosecutors say the men failed to report an allegation about Sandusky sexually abusing a boy in a football team shower in 2001.

Boccabella: "Paterno could've made that phone call without getting his hands dirty." Said Curley was most culpable, highest sentence @fox43 — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) June 2, 2017

Judge Boccabella: "This was a Shakespearean tragedy." — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) June 2, 2017

Boccabella also admonished prosecution: "Good lesson on how not to prosecute a case." #PennState @fox43 — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) June 2, 2017

Judge Boccabella also admonished Joe Paterno, Mike McQueary, John McQueary, and John Dranov for not reporting #Sandusky @fox43 — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) June 2, 2017

Once #PennState trio released from prison, they will serve remainder of sentence on house arrest. All facing fines, comm. service @fox43 — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) June 2, 2017

BREAKING: #PennState trio Spanier, Curley, and Schultz will all see guaranteed prison time in Sandusky child endangerment guilt. @fox43 — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) June 2, 2017