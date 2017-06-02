× Fort Indiantown Gap will hold live-fire training exercises this month

ANNVILLE, Lebanon County — Fort Indiantown Gap is scheduled to host a series of live-fire exercises during the month of June, the Pennsylvania National Guard Public Affairs Office announced Friday.

The exercises include demolition training on June 5, artillery live-fire training on June 9-10, demolition training on June 13-16, live mortar-fire training on June 16-21 and artillery live-fire training on June 26-29.

Fort Indiantown Gap is seeking to inform the public of the exercises as a courtesy to nearby residents who might notice increased noise levels. The training schedule is subject to change based on the military training mission.

Indiantown Gap is the only live-fire maneuver training facility in the state. It serves as headquarters to the Department of Military and Veterans Affaris and the Pennsylvania National Guard.

SOURCE: Pennsylvania National Guard Office of Public Affairs