Jonah: On Stage returning to select cinemas for one-time showing on Saturday

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– “Jonah: On Stage!” is returning to cinemas for a one-time encore matinee on Saturday, June 3.

The show, which was filmed before a live audience at Sight and Sound Theatres in Lancaster County, will be shown at select theaters across the nation at 11 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The film is something the whole family can enjoy, as it is filled with humor, great costumes and a breaktaking underwater scene including featuring a 40-foot whale.

Locally, you can see the popular bible story at Harrisburg Stadium 14, Lebanon Valley Stadium 10, and Penn Cinema in Lititz.