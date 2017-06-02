× Man facing charges after hitting, attempting to strangle woman in Cumberland County

LEMOYNE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a man who is accused of strangling a woman until she was almost unconscious.

Nicholas Mirando, 26, is facing strangulation and simple assault charges for the incident.

On Thursday, June 1 around 10:30 p.m. police were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Third Street for a report of a domestic dispute.

After an investigation, police found that Mirando had struck a female victim and then strangled her until she was almost unconscious.

Police took Mirando into custody and transported him to Cumberland County Prison.