Man shot while sitting inside vehicle in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.– A man was hospitalized after being shot while sitting in his car along 300 block of South 14th Street in Harrisburg on Thursday evening.

The victim told police he was sitting in his car when an unknown man approached him. After an exchange of words, the victim attempted to drive away, and that’s when the man shot at his car, injuring his leg. The victim then went to Harrisburg Hospital for treatment.

The shooter was described by the victim as a black male in his 20s with dreadlocks, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Schriver at (717) 255-3138 or email JSchriver@cityofhbg.com OR call Lieutenant Green at (717) 255-3156 or email LGreen@cityofhbg.com.