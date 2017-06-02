× Open container and drug arrest leads to multiple charges for Lancaster man

A 44-year-old man faces drug, alcohol, firearms and other charges after being stopped by a police officer in Lancaster Friday afternoon.

Lancaster City Police said that shortly after noon, officer Ben Bradley observed Stephen Robinson (no known address) walking toward him holding a lit marijuana cigarette in one hand and an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the other.

Robinson was taken into custody for the possession of marijuana. A search revealed he was carrying a Springfield 😄 semi-automatic pistol in the front waistband of his pants. A check of the serial number of the gun revealed it had been reported stolen to Lancaster City Police in May of 2017. Robinson did not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm and is prohibited from carrying a firearm of any kind.

Robinson was charged with receiving stolen property, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, public intoxication, and carrying an open container. He was awaiting arraignment, and no bail has been set.