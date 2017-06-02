× Police: Millersburg woman steals EMS vehicle during attempt to escape arrest for public drunkenness

MILLERSBURG, Dauphin County — A Harrisburg woman faces charges after allegedly stealing an emergency vehicle during an attempt to elude arrest for public intoxication in April.

According to the Millersburg Police Department, Barbara A. Jackson, 41, turned herself in on Thursady and was arraigned before district justice Rebecca Margerum. She was released on $10,000 bail and pre-trial supervision.

An arrest report of the incident, which occurred on April 5, 2017, said that a medical call was dispatched to a business on the 100 block of Center Street. Emergency medical personnel discovered Jackson at the business, showing signs of intoxication. Police say Jackson interfered with the Lifeteam Medic staff and threatened to assault a medic. She left the business, stole the Lifeteam Medic Unit, and left the scene.

After receiving numerous calls about Jackson’s reckless driving, police discovered the stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Route 147. Jackson was taken into custody nearby a few minutes later.