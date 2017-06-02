× Police warn Chambersburg residents of phone scammers claiming to be from IRS

Chambersburg residents have been receiving fraudulent phone calls from someone claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service, the Chambersburg Police Department said Friday.

The caller, usually a female, advises the person that the IRS has a warrant for their arrest, police said.

According to the IRS website, “The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text message or social media channels to request personal or financial information. In addition, the IRS doesn’t threaten taxpayers with lawsuits, imprisonment or other enforcement action. Recognizing these telltale signs of a phishing or tax scam could save you from becoming a victim.”

Chambersburg police say two numbers have been provided to them: (786) 427-2063 and (877) 220-8654.

If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from the IRS or any other entity, Chambersburg police said, please do not send money or return calls. If in doubt, police said, contact the Chambersburg Police Department before taking any action.

SOURCE: Chambersburg Police Department