× Thomas’ introduces limited edition S’mores English Muffins and Mini Bagels

HORSHAM, Pa.– The Thomas’® brand, creators and bakers of the original Nooks & Crannies® English Muffins, today announced the introduction of new Limited Edition S’mores English Muffins and Mini Bagels, giving fans a new way to enjoy the classic, campfire favorite just in time for summer’s arrival.

The new Thomas’ S’mores English Muffins and Mini Bagels will be available for a limited time at grocery stores and other major food retailers starting May 15 with a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a six-count pack of English Muffins and $3.99 for Mini Bagels. Thomas’ S’mores English Muffins will be available nationwide and Thomas’ S’mores Mini Bagels will be available in select regions of the country.

Leveraging market research and consumer input, Thomas’ decided the classic summertime combination of chocolate and marshmallow would be a perfect addition to its popular line of Limited Edition products, appealing to both kids and adults. During consumer focus group testing, the new S’mores flavor received outstanding reviews as the perfect complement to the Nooks & Crannies goodness of Thomas’ English Muffins and the chewy texture of Thomas’ Mini Bagels — making it ideal for a special breakfast, snack or sweet treat — and allowing fans to enjoy the new flavor beyond breakfast

“Enjoying S’mores around the fire on a summer night is a nostalgic memory treasured by generations,” said Jon Silvon, Vice President, Consumer and Portfolio Strategy at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “We’re continually innovating our Limited Edition lineup, and with the recent demand for all things S’mores, we knew pairing this iconic flavor with the iconic Nooks and Crannies English Muffin would be a tremendous hit with our fans.”

The Thomas’ brand dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks and Crannies English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas’ sells the No. 1 English Muffin and No. 1 grocery bagel in the U.S.

For a full list of Thomas’ products — including all of the available English Muffins and Bagels flavors — and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

SOURCE: Bimbo Bakeries USA