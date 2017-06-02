× Weekend Traffic restrictions scheduled for Southbound I-83 on John Harris Memorial Bridge over Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa.– A repair operation for bridge joints on the Interstate 83 “John Harris Memorial Bridge” over the Susquehanna River will restrict southbound traffic over the next two weekends. This bridge in the Harrisburg area is also known popularly as the “South Bridge.” This coming Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4, the right southbound lane and shoulder will be closed from 6 AM to 6 PM. This will leave two southbound lanes available to traffic during these times. Motorists are asked to be alert to this operation, to obey work zone signing, and to slow down when approaching and driving through the work area – for their safety as well as for the safety of the repair crews.

On the following weekend, the hours will change and an additional lane will be closed. The two right southbound lanes and shoulder will first be closed to traffic from 9 PM on Friday, June 9, to 12 noon on Saturday, June 10. The two right southbound lanes and shoulder will next be closed from 9 PM on Saturday, June 10, to 12 noon on Sunday, June 11. This means that during both of these overnight operations, southbound I-83 will be restricted to a single lane over the bridge. There is potential for significant delays when southbound traffic is limited to a single lane. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and allow additional time in their travel plans to avoid delays in reaching their destinations.