Wine-filled fun every Friday at the Vineyard at Grandview

MOUNT JOY, Pa.--Relaxing afternoons and evenings await all Summer and Fall with "Wine on the Vine" at the Vineyard at Grandview. Local bands and food trucks venture out to provide you with an evening, from 6:00PM-8:30PM, of entertainment. Whether you like sipping wine on the deck on Friday evenings or enjoying a fun Saturday cigar night, Mount Joy may be a place to perfectly finish your week. If wine isn't your thing, they offer local beer, too.

Coming up later this year is their Saturday Bluegrass Concert on the lawn by the vineyard, too.

Admission to "Wine on the Vine" is $8, and season passes are just $25.

For more information, you can visit http://www.thevineyardatgrandview.com or visit their social media pages.