× York man faces additional drug charges after arrest on federal warrant

A York man faces drug charges after being arrested for fleeing and eluding a federal parole warrant in a coordinated effort by the York police department and the U.S. Marshals service on Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, Kendrix Hill II, 32, was found to be in possession of 190 grams of cocaine when police searched him after making the arrest. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Sadequia Layer, 29, of York, was also arrested for hindering apprehension for assisting Hill in the evasion of police.