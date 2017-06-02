× York police respond to homicide with Group Violence Initiative investigation

A May 28 homicide in York was determined to be a Group Violence Initiative event by the York City Police Department, according to a press release issued Friday.

The victim of the homicide, Edwin Jose Pacheco-Ruiz, was shot three times while driving his vehicle on the 700 block of E. Princess Street. Police say he was targeted by the suspect, Willie Peterson, who was sitting in the back seat.

The Group Violence Initiative event determination prompted several law enforcement actions in the days after the event, police said. Traffic enforcement, probation visits, the execution of search warrants and bar checks were all part of law enforcement’s response. Police say the goal of GVI enforcement is to reduce gun violence with a consistent message that shootings bring police.

The York County Probation office, York County Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Liquor Control Board all partnered with York police in the GVI investigation. A total of five traffic citations, 13 criminal arrests, eight traffic warnings, two probation violations and three warrants were served as a result of the enforcement.