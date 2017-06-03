Explosions at Kabul funeral; 6 deaths reported
(CNN) — Explosions at a funeral on Saturday for one of the protesters at the violent demonstrations in Kabul the day before left six dead, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Health told CNN.
Incensed over the Wednesday suicide attack that left 90 dead in Kabul, Afghans took to the streets on Friday to demand the government’s resignation.
At least four people died in the protests as demonstrators hurled stones and Afghan police fired bullets into the air in an attempt to disperse crowds.