Local superheroes change lives at ‘Diamond Dash’ in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. -- Superman, Batman and Captain America were just some of the superheroes that changed lives in York County on Saturday.

It was all for the Four Diamonds Fund 5K "Superhero Diamond Dash" at Sunset Lane Park in West Manchester Township.

Friends and families gathered to run and walk in support of those battling childhood cancer.

A ceremony also took place after the event recognizing those who beat the fight, and those whose lives were taken to cancer too soon.

The co-captain of the event says she gets emotional thinking about all the people who came out in support.

"Four diamonds is absolutely amazing this is my passion, my life. We've been able to grow so many connections for Four Diamonds families, and just York itself," said Danielle Staggers, co-captain of the Diamond Dash.

More than 200 people attended today's event.

All money raised will go toward helping families with transportation, music therapy and more at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.