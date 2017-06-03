× Man wanted out of Puerto Rico arrested in Lancaster County

BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A wanted man from Puerto Rico was arrested in Lancaster County on Friday night.

Christian Garcia-Ramos, 20, of Reading is charged with Fugitive from Justice, Hindering Prosecution for destroying evidence, Driving without a License and traffic charges after State Police discovered he was wanted in Puerto Rico for the Sexual Assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Garcia-Ramos was pulled over for traffic violations on Route 222 near Bowmansville Road just before 10 p.m. on Friday. Troopers detected marijuana coming from the car and could see marijuana in his lap and mouth. Police say that Garcia-Ramos swallowed the marijuana to destroy it.

Once in custody, Troopers discovered that Gracia-Ramos was wanted out of Puerto Rico for the Sexual Assault of a 13 year-old girl and was wanted by Reading Police on drug charges.

Garcia-Ramos is currently in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail, awaiting extradition to Puerto Rico.