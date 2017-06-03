Ride for the Fallen honors local soldiers killed in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLASTOWN, York County, Pa.-- Remembering military heroes who have paid the ultimate price, is the goal of the Ride for the Fallen in York County on Saturday.

The annual motorcycle ride honors two Dallastown High School graduates, who left home for careers in the military, but never returned.

Army 1st Lt. Daren Hidalgo was killed February 20, 2011 in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan. He died from wounds he suffered when insurgents attacked his unit using an improvised explosive device.

Marine Sgt. Chris Wrinkle died July 31, 2011 in a fire at his living quarters in Herat Province, Afghanistan. Sgt. Wrinkle initially escaped the fire, but went back inside to find his canine partner Tosca. Both Wrinkle and his dog died in the blaze.

On Saturday, motorcyclists assembled at Dallastown High School and rode to Codorus State Park, the Glen Rock American Legion and ended at Dallastown American Legion Post 605.

The ride raises money for the Daren Hidalgo Scholarship Fund, the Dallastown Junior ROTC Program and the United States Army War Dogs Association.

FOX43's photojournalist Lori Snyder was at the ride. In the attached video, she shares more from the parents of these fallen heroes.