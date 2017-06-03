× Search for 8-year-old boy continues in Perry County

WATTS TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa — State Police continue their search for the eight-year-old boy who was swept by current o

The search resumed at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning said Trooper Brent Miller.

About 85 people have been out searching for the boy since 9 a.m. says Tpr. Miller. About 75 of those people are volunteers.

The incident happened just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday in the area of Old Trail Road in Watts Township. The boy and his ten-year-old brother were playing in the water when the eight-year-old was overcome by the water. His ten-year-old brother called 911 and emergency crews were on scene within minutes. Crews were searching for nearly 6 hours on Friday before suspending the at 8 p.m.

State Police say this is still considered a search and rescue, not a recovery effort.