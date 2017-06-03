× Search for 8-year-old boy in Susquehanna River will resume Sunday morning

WATTS TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa — The search for the 8-year-old boy who was swept away in the Susquehanna River in Perry County on Friday afternoon, has concluded for Saturday.

The search ended at 2:00 p.m., according to Trooper Brent Miller, Public Information Officer for Pennsylvania State Police Troop H. The boy was not found and the search will resume at 8:30 Sunday morning. State Police stress that it is still a search operation and not a recovery effort.

The search resumed at 9:00 Saturday morning after being suspended around 8:00 Friday night.

About 85-people gathered to look for the boy and about 75 of them were volunteers.

The boy’s initial disappearance happened just after 2:15 p.m. Friday, in the area of Old Trail Road in Watts Township. The boy and his 10-year old brother were playing in the water when the eight-year-old was overcome by the water. His older brother called 911 and emergency crews were on scene within minutes. Crews were searching for nearly 6 hours on Friday before suspending the search due to darkness.