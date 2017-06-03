Thunderstorms Sunday, Monday and into the week

LATE AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS: Temperatures start warm in the mid-60s with increasing clouds by afternoon. Highs still reach the low 80s with a few thunderstorms by late afternoon. A few may be strong, with heavy rain and a few gusty breezes.

MORE FOR MONDAY: Winds will remain light most of the day out of the southwest under partly cloudy skies. We’re watching Monday for a severe threat, with high winds and small hail the main threat. It starts off warm in the low 60s and highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

OFF AND ON, LITTLE COOLER: After the cold front pushes thunderstorms through Monday evening, temperatures cool off with plenty of cloud cover all day Tuesday. Temperatures won’t leave the 60s with off-and-on showers likely. We see a few more rain chances Wednesday and Friday, but they look to be spotty. Otherwise highs stay in the 70s for the rest of the week with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.