World's largest Ford event comes to Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa. — Cars and trucks revved their engines Saturday for the world’s largest all-Ford event in Cumberland County.

It was all for the Ford Nationals that kicked off this weekend at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

Over 3,000 famous Ford vehicles were on display for attendees to enjoy.

The Ford Nationals show will continue through Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Admission is $7.

For more information on the event you can visit: carlisleevents.com.