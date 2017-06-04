× Bikers take over Franklin County for 27th Annual ‘Operation God Bless America’ event

GREENCASTLE, Franklin County, Pa. — Bikers across the area took over Franklin County Sunday for 27th Annual “Operation God Bless America” event.

More than 1,800 bikers gathered in Greencastle and cruised all the way to Martinsburg VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia to honor, support and raise money for veterans who have served in current and past wars.

Event organizer, A.J. Dadenport says the event helps remind vets that we still care about their services.

“It’s about giving them help money-wise, but also giving them a big moral boost, and for them to see a couple thousand bikers roll into the hospitals in honor of them and their service to the country,” said Dadenport.

This years ride raised more than $50,000 for the patients at Martinsburg VA Medical Center.

The money will go toward health care services to veterans in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia.