Crash on Route 283 shuts down Eastbound lanes in East Hempfield Township

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Route 283 Eastbound is shut down due to a crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck.

According to 911 dispatch, the crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Sunday on Route 283 just west of State Road. DIspatch was unsure of any injuries.

PennDOT says that traffic on Route 283 Eastbound is being diverted off at Spooky Nook Road.