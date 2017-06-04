× Lancaster homeowner shoots intruder early Sunday morning

LANCASTER, Pa — Lancaster City police are investigating a break-in that ended with the intruder getting shot in the chest by the homeowner of the house he was breaking into!

The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday at a house on the 600 block of Marietta Avenue in Lancaster. Two people were at home when William Louis Stewart, 46, forced his way into the home though the front door. The homeowner upstairs heard his wife scream for help from the first floor and ran to her aid, armed with a gun.

Stewart, holding a piece of wood, started towards the male homeowner when he got downstairs. The homeowner then shot Stewart once in the chest, knocking him to the ground. The homeowners wife then called police.

Through investigation, police found that the homeowner did not know Stewart and that he had no reason to be in the house.

Stewart was taken to a local hospital where remains for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

William Louis Stewart is charged with Burglary, Simple Assault and Criminal Mischief. He will be arraigned at a later date.