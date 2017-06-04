× One adult, two teens arrested after drugs & paraphernalia found during traffic stop in Adams County

CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Adams County, Pa.– One adult and two teenagers were arrested Sunday morning, after police found drugs and packaging supplies in their car during a traffic stop.

Officers with the Cumberland Township Police Department pulled over the driver of a 2001 Mazda sedan on the 700-block of Biglerville Road, just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver, a 20-year-old man from Biglerville, was driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and in the possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The unidentified man faces charges including DUI, Possession of a small amount of marijuana and Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two teenage passengers were also in the car when it was stopped by police.

Officers say a 16-year-old passenger was in possession of 110-grams of marijuana, suspected acid (LSD), empty baggies and an electronic scale.

The teen has been charged with Possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, Possession of drug paraphernalia and Possession of a controlled substance.

The second passenger, a 17-year-old, is also facing charges, after police say the teen gave them a fake name and was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police did not provide the names of these defendants.