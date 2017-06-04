× Search for 8-year-old boy now considered a recovery effort

WATTS TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa — The search for the eight-year-old boy who was swept away by the Susquehanna River on Friday afternoon is now considered a search and recovery.

According to State Police Spokesperson Tpr. Brent Miller, The search and recovery effort started Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. A crew of about 24 people along with a State Police search dog are canvasing the waters from TMI to Old Trail Road in Watts Township, Perry County, where the incident initially happened on Friday.

The boy’s initial disappearance happened just after 2:15 p.m. Friday, in the area of Old Trail Road in Watts Township. The boy and his 10-year old brother were playing in the water when the eight-year-old was overcome by the water. His older brother called 911 and emergency crews were on scene within minutes. Crews were searching for nearly 6 hours on Friday before suspending the search due to darkness.