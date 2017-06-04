Severe weather threat for Monday

MARGINAL RISK: On a scale of 1-to-5, our severe weather risk for Monday is at our lowest level: 1. Heavy rain and wind gusts up to 60MPH are the main risks for Monday afternoon and early evening for our western counties, with small hail possible. Lows start in the low 60s. Highs reach the mid-to-upper 70s ahead of the cold front bringing the storms to our area.

MORE SHOWER CHANCES: Significantly cooler weather with plenty of cloud cover takes over Tuesday. Temperatures start in the mid-50s and top out in the mid-to-upper 60s. Scattered showers will be off-and-on throughout the day with light winds.

WARM, SUNNY FINISH: After slight shower chances Wednesday with highs again in the upper 60s, temperatures slowly begin to rise through the 70s with increasing sunshine throughout the week. We may see a few sprinkles Friday, but with a lot of sunshine for most of the day.

Have a great week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long