SYC Challengers Little League breaks barriers in York County

NEW FREEDOM, York County, Pa. — Southern York County’s Challengers Little League hit the ball one last time Sunday.

It was all for the end of its 2017 season at the Coop Baseball Field in New Freedom.

The Challengers Little League Warriors had a total of 27 players this year with special needs ages 4 to 18, including both boys and girls.

Players this year had the chance to work on skill building, helping them develop stronger emotional and social skills.

The vice president of the league tells us the best thing about being involved in a program like this is seeing children break barriers and enjoying themselves.

“The kids just have a true love of sports, there’s no competition, they don’t get upset with themselves, they just love playing,” said Jennifer Perry, Vice President of Southern York County’s Challengers Little League.

For more information on getting your child involved for the 2018 season, you can visit: sycbaseball.org.