Teenager killed in dirt bike crash at Trail-way Speedway in Adams County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Adams County, Pa.– State Police in Adams County are investigating the death of a teenager, after a dirt bike crash.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 13-year old boy was riding a dirt bike at Trail-Way Speedway in Union Township, outside of Littlestown.

While taking part in a practice run, around 5:55 p.m., the boy was involved in a multi-bike crash. He was taken to Hanover Hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 6:32 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital to determine the cause of death. The teen’s name has not been released.

According to Trail-Way Speedway’s website AMA Motorcycle Short Track racing was set to take place Saturday night with the 6th Annual Armin Hostetter Classic starting at 6:00 p.m.

The investigation into the teen’s death is ongoing.