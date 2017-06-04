× Third day of searching for missing Perry County boy in Susquehanna River turns up empty

WATTS TOWNSHIP, Perry County, Pa.– A third day of searching for a missing boy in the Susquehanna River, has turned up empty.

A crew of about two dozen people, along with a State Police search dog, canvassed the waters from Three Mile Island to Old Trail Road in Watts Township, Perry County, where the boy initially went in the water. They were in the water from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., but could not locate the boy.

The 8-year old was swept away by the fast current of the river on Friday afternoon, as he and his older brother were playing along the riverbank.

On Sunday, State Police announced that the rescue effort had officially turned into a recovery operation. The search will resume at 7:00 a.m. Monday.