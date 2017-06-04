× UPDATE: Missing 13-year old York girl found safe

UPDATE: A 13-year old girl, missing from York since Friday, has been found safe.

The York City Police Department says around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, they received a telephone tip that Azariah Greer was at the skating rink by Bob Hoffman Stadium on Vander Avenue. Officers were immediately dispatched and took Greer into protective custody.

No other information is being released at this time. There is no word on where the teen has been staying since she ran away from her home on Friday.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

YORK, Pa. — York Police are asking the public’s help in locating a juvenile runaway.

Azariah Greer, 13, was reported missing on Friday, June 2nd.

Greer was last seen at school wearing a black and white striped belly shirt and blue jeans. She could also be wearing a navy blue polo with tan pants and blue striped sneakers.

Greer is described as 5’3″ tall,120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Troy Bankert at the York City Police Department at (717) 324-9239. You can also text any tips to 847-41.