York Police searching for missing 13-year old girl

YORK, Pa. — York Police are asking the public’s help in locating a juvenile runaway.

Azariah Greer, 13, was reported missing on Friday, June 2nd.

Greer was last seen at school wearing a black and white striped belly shirt and blue jeans. She could also be wearing a navy blue polo with tan pants and blue striped sneakers.

Greer is described as 5’3″ tall,120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Troy Bankert at the York City Police Department at (717) 324-9239. You can also text any tips to 847-41.