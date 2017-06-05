× 3 Lebanon County men injured in single-car crash

Three Lebanon County men were injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Union Township.

The driver, Justin Lymaster, 22, of Lebanon, is suspected of driving under the influence.

According to a police report of the accident, Lymaster was driving a 2001 Ford Taurus south on Route 443 near Chapel Road when he lost control, struck a guide rail on the right shoulder, veered back into the right lane and skidded off the road, eventually striking a tree head-on.

Lymaster was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash. His two passengers, Michael Reedy, 22, of Lebanon, and Steven Hagerich, 33, of Annville, were taken to Hershey Medical Center via ambulance. Both also suffered injuries in the crash.