MECHANICSBURG — Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg will mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway with a short ceremony Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Building 310 of the Naval Supply Depot, 5450 Carlisle Pike.

Rear Admiral Duke Heinz, commander of the facility’s Weapon System Support program, will speak at the event.

Regarded as the turning point in the war in the Pacific, the Battle of Midway was a decisive victory for U.S. naval forces. Using a combined effort from shore-based bombers and torpedo planes launched from aircraft carriers, the U.S. defeated an Imperial Japanese naval carrier task force during the battle, which lasted from June 4-7, 1942.

