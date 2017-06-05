× Police seek public help in finding 2 missing Quarryville teens

LANCASTER — State police are seeking public help in locating two Quarryville teenagers who went missing from their residences in April.

Police say there’s no evidence that either juvenile is in danger, but they still need to be found. Police believe both subjects are traveling together and are still in the Quarryville area.

Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts or have seen the juveniles are asked to call the Lancaster State Police at 717-299-7650.