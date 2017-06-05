× Arrests made in Lebanon CVS burglary

LEBANON, Pa.– Two men have been arrested and charged after an attempted burglary of a CVS in Lebanon this morning.

Brett Karmey, 53 and Gregory Teeter, 59 of Michigan were both found inside the CVS Pharmacy on Bowman street by police this morning, when they arrived because an alarm was set off at the store. The front and back doors to the store were locked when police arrived on scene, but they noticed two suspects inside, wearing masks, according to police reports. It was later discovered that they had entered the store through the roof, according to reports.

While police were on scene, the two individuals got to the roof of the building and fled the store. They were caught a short distance away. Karmey and Teeter have been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, possessing instruments of crime and criminal conspiracy. Both are in Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.