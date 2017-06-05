× Australian racehorse Horsey McHorseface captures first career victory

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia — The best name in horse racing finally has its maiden win.

Horsey McHorseface, who until Monday had only drawn attention for his standout moniker rather than his performances, came from behind in the final furlong to race clear and claim a first win in only his fourth start.

The three-year-old gelding, trained by Bjorn Baker, got his name after a public poll in Britain chose Boaty McBoatface as the most popular name for a $300 million polar research ship.

The Natural Environment Research Council eventually opted for the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

Horsey McHorseface’s triumph came in the A$20k ($15k) Arthur Thompson Memorial Maiden Plate at Cessnock Racecourse in New South Wales, Australia.

“We had a laugh about it in the office and thought, ‘Hey, why not,'”Jake Bruce, racing manager at Sydney’s Warwick Farm racecourse, told CNN last year.

Australian horse owner Joe Rosetti came up with the name, quickly convincing his co-owner Baker.

“Joe’s a good bloke and he’s a good horse — we just thought it would be a good fit.”

Bought in New Zealand for $45,000 in November 2015, Bruce had hoped the name would generate some interest

“Any publicity is good publicity,” said Bruce. “He’s got as good a chance as any to make it and we’d absolutely love to win with him on a big day. It would be a) hilarious and b) great for the owners.”

Now, it seems, Horsey McHorseface is making a name for himself on the track to go with his name off it.