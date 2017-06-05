× Bucks County police searching for escaped prisoner

DOYLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Bucks County — The Bucks County Sheriffs Department is searching for a man who escaped police custody in Doylestown Township Sunday night.

According to a police report, Daniel J. Selby Jr., 25, escaped custody in the area of Bristol Road and Lower State Road. Selby was facing drug charges stemming from an arrest in Bensalem Township. He was last seen in the area of Quarry/Edison Road in Doylestown Township at around 4:30 this morning. Police are still searching for him.

The Central Bucks School District said on its Facebook page that its schools are closed while the search goes on.

Anyone who observes Selby is asked to contact their local police department.