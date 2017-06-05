× Few showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday

COOLER, MOIST COUPLE OF DAYS

Expect a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, as a slowly, sagging, cold front drops crosses the area. There is a small threat for a stray thunderstorm or two, which may produce damaging wind gusts, to become severe but the chance is low. It remains warm and muggy with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A weak boundary hovers over us, keeping clouds and showers around for Tuesday. Temperatures manage to sneak into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Then it is

cool in the 60s for a couple of days. While the shower threat diminishes, the clouds stay pretty persistent into Wednesday thanks to an easterly flow. Highs barely move through the 60s. A few breaks in the clouds allows for a few peaks of sunshine Thursday but a shower or two could still pop up. Highs continue below average in the lower 70s. Skies become brighter with more sunshine poking through the clouds. A small shower threat remains but most neighborhoods stay dry. High temperatures respond with the added sunshine to the middle and upper 70s.

WARM TO HOT FOR THE WEEKEND

We welcome the 80s to return this weekend. Clouds still mix with sunshine for Saturday but highs are warmer in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There is a small chance for a thunderstorm to bubble up, however, nothing widespread is expected so an ideal day for outdoors. There is plenty more sunshine to enjoy, and hotter conditions, for the second half of the weekend! It’s a bit more humid too. Readings are well into the upper 80s and lower 90s!

