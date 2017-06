× Franklin County man dies in scooter crash in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG — A 58-year-old Fayetteville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Buford Avenue Saturday afternoon.

According to the coroner’s report, William Hance was riding a moped when he was involved in an accident at 4:26 p.m. He was airlifted from the scene to York Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Gettysburg police are still investigating the incident.