Harrisburg man wanted for failing to return to work release center

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is wanted after failing to return to his work release center.

Curtis Williams, 51, had clocked out for Work Release at approximately 4:30 a.m. on May 19 but never reported to his place of employment and his electronic GPS monitor was cut off.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture. You can submit a tip through the Crime Watch website or by calling 1-800-262-3080.