Humid with showers and thunderstorms Monday

MUGGY, FEW T-STORMS: A cold front slowly drifts through the region on Monday, and it brings some showers and thunderstorms to the region. The morning is damp and muggy with some hazy spots. A few isolated showers are even possible. Temperatures begin in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Through the day, expect plentiful clouds with limited breaks of sunshine for some. A few showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s depending on sunshine. It remains very muggy. There’s a very small chance a stray thunderstorm could produce some damaging wind gusts, but most should stay quiet. A few showers are expected overnight. Expect muggy low temperatures in the middle 50s. The system stalls over the region, keeping plenty of clouds and showers in place for Tuesday. It’s a bit less humid too. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

SHOWER CHANCES FADE: The middle to end of the workweek slowly dries, and shower chances decrease each day. The humidity is more comfortable as well. Wednesday brings mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are still likely too. Expect temperatures in the 60s once again. A little more sun sneaks out Thursday, but a few showers still remain. Temperatures reach the lower 70s for many. By Friday, skies are partly cloudy. There’s still the chance for a stray shower or two. Temperatures are higher, reaching the middle 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend looks warmer and sunnier too. Temperatures approach 80 degrees on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. We’re watching the chance for a thunderstorm, but for now, conditions are leaning dry. Sunday should bring a good amount of sunshine too. Readings are higher in the lower to middle 80s.

Have a great Monday!