Matt Sandusky to speak at Turning Point counseling center event on June 29

YORK — Matt Sandusky, son of disgraced former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, will share his story of surviving his adoptive father’s sexual abuse at an event sponsored by the Turning Point Counseling and Advocacy Center.

The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29 at York Country Day School, 1000 Indian Rock Dam Road.

Matt Sandusky is the founder of the Peaceful Hearts Foundation and the author of Undaunted: Breaking My Silence to Overcome the Trauma of Childhood Sexual Abuse.

Tickets for the event cost $25, and can be obtained on Turning Point’s website. You must register for the event by June 25.