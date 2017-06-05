× Mechanicsburg man arrested at BWI for carrying a loaded gun to checkpoint

LINTHICUM, Maryland — A Mechanicsburg man was arrested at Baltimore Washington International Airport this morning after a Transportation Safety Administration agent caught him carrying a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint.

According to a press release issued by the TSA, the man was found carrying a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun loaded with six bullets in his carry-on bag. He told officials he forgot he was carrying the gun with him.

TSA officers detected the gun as the man entered a checkpoint and placed his carry-on items on the X-ray conveyor belt. Officers contacted the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who confiscated the firearm and arrested the man on weapons charges.

The TSA release did not identify the man.