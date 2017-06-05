× New ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ iPhone feature hides alerts, sends auto replies

Apple announced on Monday a new iOS 11 featured called “Do Not Disturb While Driving” that mutes notifications and sends automatic replies if you receive a message while driving.

The new safety feature suppresses notifications and blocks notifications. When connected via Bluetooth, it can also detect speed to automatically determine if a user is driving.

If a passenger’s phone disables notifications, they will be able to override the safety feature to allow messaging.

The free iOS upgrade will be available in the fall.