PIAA Baseball and Softball Tournament: Monday Update

FOX43 – Rain is creating chaos for the first round of the PIAA State baseball and softball tournament.

Here is an updated list of Monday’s cancellations.

Baseball: 6A- Penn Manor vs Pine-Richland is postponed till Tuesday, this game also has a site and time change. It has been moved to Somerset High School and will start at 11am.

In 5A Red Land vs Maple Newtown postponed till Tuesday, and in 3A Lancaster Catholic vs. Science Leadership will be played at 2pm Tuesday at Penn Manor High School.

Softball: 6A Central York vs Hempfield Area will now be played at California University Tuesday afternoon.

While In 5A a trio of games got rained out. Spring Grove will be played Tuesday at 2pm from Messiah College. Cedar Cliff vs Moon will follow the conclusion of the Spring Grove game. Lower Dauphin vs West Alleghany has been moved to Tuesday as well, first pitch 2pm from California University.

In 4A Kennard-Dale vs. Esperanza will take place Tuesday at York College, first pitch 3:30pm.