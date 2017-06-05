× Police seeking suspect in Palmyra Turkey Hill robbery

PALMYRA, Lebanon County — Police are seeking a suspect in the robbery of a Palmyra Turkey Hill early Monday morning.

According to a police report of the incident, a 5-foot, 7-inch white male entered the Turkey Hill on the 100 block of West Main Street and demanded money. The suspect then fled through the front parking lot and headed west on Main Street, traveling on foot. He was wearing sunglasses and had a blue bandana over his face, dressed in gray sweatpants and a black hoodie sweatshirt, and was carrying a yellow plastic shopping bag.

No weapons were used in the crime, and no injuries were reported, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Palmyra Borough Police Department at (717) 838-8189.