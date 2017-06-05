× Poll: Should school lunch policies be left up to the district or the government?

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today, State Rep. Donna Bullock, D-Phila. is holding a news conference with colleagues and leaders on fighting hunger about bipartisan legislation to end “lunch shaming” in Pennsylvania schools.

The term “lunch shaming” is defined as a variety of practices by a school to embarrass a child whose family is behind on their lunch payments. These practices can include denying food to students with debt, dumping the student’s trays, requiring them to do cafeteria chores or giving the students a cheese sandwich in place of the regular entree.

In many Pennsylvania school districts, a parent is notified when their children’s school lunch fund balance reaches below a certain level. Often times, parents replenish the funds and the child never notices a change in service.

However, there have been instances when parents forget to refill the fund or don’t have enough money to refill it, and that is when “lunch shaming” practices come into play.

Of course, these rules for lunch are mostly in control of the school district, with the government setting the standard for the lunch itself.

Now, the government is attempting to have its influence felt in school cafeterias.

Our question is, should school lunch policies be left up to the district or the government?

