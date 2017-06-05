× Searchers discover body of missing 8-year-old Perry County boy in Susquehanna River

After more than three days, the search for an 8-year-old boy who went missing in the Susquehanna River came to a tragic end with the discovery of the boy’s body this morning.

Searchers discovered the body in the water at about 11 a.m., about 100 yards from where the boy was swept into the river Friday afternoon. It was later identified as that of the missing 8-year-old boy.

Search crews had been scouring a section of the Susquehanna from Three Mile Island to Old Trail Road in Watts Township, Perry County, since Friday afternoon, when the boy was reportedly swept into the fast-moving current while he and his older brother were playing along the riverbank.

FOX 43 will have more details on the story as they become available.

PA State Police tell us the body of the 8-year-old boy has been found in the river about 100 yards from where he went missing @fox43 pic.twitter.com/tyhsueNyIc — Mark Roper (@MarkRoperTV) June 5, 2017

Duncannon Assistant Fire chief was on the recovery crew that found the boy and says visibility was better today to see under water @fox43 pic.twitter.com/1ajyHJgAye — Mark Roper (@MarkRoperTV) June 5, 2017

Trooper Brent Miller explains the boy's clothing was caught on the brush underwater, he was found about 1 foot below surface @fox43 pic.twitter.com/cKRCQzT3UR — Mark Roper (@MarkRoperTV) June 5, 2017