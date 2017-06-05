Searchers discover body of missing 8-year-old Perry County boy in Susquehanna River
After more than three days, the search for an 8-year-old boy who went missing in the Susquehanna River came to a tragic end with the discovery of the boy’s body this morning.
Searchers discovered the body in the water at about 11 a.m., about 100 yards from where the boy was swept into the river Friday afternoon. It was later identified as that of the missing 8-year-old boy.
Search crews had been scouring a section of the Susquehanna from Three Mile Island to Old Trail Road in Watts Township, Perry County, since Friday afternoon, when the boy was reportedly swept into the fast-moving current while he and his older brother were playing along the riverbank.
